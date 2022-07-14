NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,932 shares.The stock last traded at $4.33 and had previously closed at $4.61.
The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.65.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.