NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,932 shares.The stock last traded at $4.33 and had previously closed at $4.61.

The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

