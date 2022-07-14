NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,418.75.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $57.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,330.00. 389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,196.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4,698.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

