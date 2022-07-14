Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Update

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 628.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OBCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 1,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.24. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

