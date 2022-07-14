Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,408. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

