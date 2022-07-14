Old West Investment Management LLC Invests $588,000 in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after purchasing an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 556,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AJRD. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 9,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,190. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.