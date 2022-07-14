OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.21

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 46956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in OMRON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

