OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.21

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 46956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
