Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,322. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

