ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lifted by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 145,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

