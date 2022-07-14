Ontology Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $199.27 million and $16.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00281644 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

