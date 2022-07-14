OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OpGen in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a sell rating for the company.

OPGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.39. OpGen has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

