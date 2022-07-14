Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $5.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.90. 20,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

