Panmure Gordon Lowers Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,700.00.

OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $42.75 on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $71.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

