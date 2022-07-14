Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $90.50. 50,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

