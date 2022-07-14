Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 25,732 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
