Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 238,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

HON stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

