Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,716 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 164,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.