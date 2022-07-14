Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.07. 168,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

