Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 462,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,031. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

