Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after buying an additional 101,028 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,530,000.

Shares of MGC traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $131.28. 5,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

