Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $39.43

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.43, but opened at $40.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.