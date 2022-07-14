Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $39.43

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.43, but opened at $40.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22.
Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARAP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAP)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.