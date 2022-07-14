Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.61. 19,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.