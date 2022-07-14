Patten Group Inc. Acquires 791 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,856. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

