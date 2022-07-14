Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.22. 33,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,165. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $334.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

