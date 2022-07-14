Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.55. 47,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

