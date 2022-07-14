Patten Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $110.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.