Patten Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 53.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.90. 78,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

