Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 107,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,738. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

