Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $35.19. 64,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,415. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

