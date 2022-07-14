Patten Group Inc. Sells 152 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

FRC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.10. 49,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,530. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

