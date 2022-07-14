Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.64. Paya shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Paya by 4.6% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Paya by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $2,573,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.