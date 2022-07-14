Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.64. Paya shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
