PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 441,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

