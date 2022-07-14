PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $54.06. PDC Energy shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 61,152 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.73.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

