PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

