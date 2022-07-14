Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 169,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,296. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

