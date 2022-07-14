Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is JCP Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913,655 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for about 20.4% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JCP Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $28,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 255,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

