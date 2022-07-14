Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,493. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.25. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$57,823.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at C$398,412.63. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,025.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,444,064.84. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $465,907 and sold 167,333 shares worth $2,583,946.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

