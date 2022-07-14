Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.95.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 362,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.