Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $24.66 million and $273,710.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

