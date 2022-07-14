Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.40

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 573567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.80 ($1.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.60 million and a P/E ratio of 309.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

