Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $167,533.58

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $167,533.58 and approximately $3,193.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.