PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

