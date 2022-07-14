PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 1,193.5% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,840. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
