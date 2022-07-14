PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 1,193.5% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,840. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

