PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18,975.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,536. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

