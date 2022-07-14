Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOC remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTOC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,519,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

