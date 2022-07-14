Piper Sandler Downgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 621,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

