Piper Sandler Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $30.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.17.

CAKE opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

