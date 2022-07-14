Piper Sandler Trims Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price to $61.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

CASH stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $361,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,935,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

