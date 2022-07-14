Piper Sandler Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $130.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Shares of OKTA traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,783. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Okta by 86.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,974 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

