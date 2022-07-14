Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.58

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 36900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

