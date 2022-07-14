Polkadex Achieves Market Cap of $11.07 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007365 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $209,328.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00099239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

